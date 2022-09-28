BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220928-30
Notice Date
28 Sep 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,Vaya Finserv Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD
DATE
PURPOSE
NO DEALINGS FROM
Vaya Finserv Private Limited
VFPL-12.95%-22-10-25-PVT
INE02DI07050
(959039)
06/10/2022
Payment of interest & Redemption of Debentures (Early Redemption)

04/10/2020
DR-129/2022-2023




Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
September 28, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:25:01 UTC.