BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited

Notice No. 20220928-30 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,Vaya Finserv Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Vaya Finserv Private Limited

VFPL-12.95%-22-10-25-PVT<_o3a_p> INE02DI07050 <_o3a_p> (959039)<_o3a_p> 06/10/2022<_o3a_p> Payment of interest & Redemption of Debentures (Early Redemption)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 04/10/2020<_o3a_p> DR-129/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 28, 2022