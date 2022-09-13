BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Xander Finance Private Limited

Notice No. 20220913-55 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Xander Finance Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Xander Finance Private Limited has fixed the Record Dates for Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Xander Finance Private Limited<_o3a_p> XFPL-10.25%-21-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE252T07081<_o3a_p> (959786)<_o3a_p> 16/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures (Early Redemption)<_o3a_p> 15/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-116/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian D'Souza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>

