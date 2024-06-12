Notice No. 20240612-5 Notice Date 12 Jun 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debt securities Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Debt Securities of the following Company shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

<_o3a_p> Sr. No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 973239<_o3a_p> Aditya Birla Finance Limited<_o3a_p> ABFL-ZC-14-6-24-PVT<_o3a_p> INE860H07HM1<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 973738<_o3a_p> INDIGO 003<_o3a_p> I003-12.50%-17-6-24-PTC<_o3a_p> INE0KI515016<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Companies with effect from June13, 2024 (DR-652/2024-2025).

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

June 12, 2024<_o3a_p>