|Notice No.
|20240612-5
|Notice Date
|12 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of Trading in Debt securities
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Debt Securities of the following Company shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.


Scrip Code

Company Name

Particulars

ISIN
1
973239
Aditya Birla Finance Limited
ABFL-ZC-14-6-24-PVT
INE860H07HM1
2
973738
INDIGO 003
I003-12.50%-17-6-24-PTC
INE0KI515016
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Companies with effect from June13, 2024 (DR-652/2024-2025).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)
June 12, 2024
