|20240725-3
|25 Jul 2024
|Corporate Actions
|Debt
|Suspension of Trading in Debt securities
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Debt Securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limitedshall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Company Name<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
950641<_o3a_p>
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p>
ILFS-9.50%-29-07-2024-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE871D07NI3<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Company with effect from July26, 2024 (DR-681/2024-2025).
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
July 25, 2024
