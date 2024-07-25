Notice No. 20240725-3 Notice Date 25 Jul 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debt securities Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Debt Securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limitedshall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 950641<_o3a_p> Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p> ILFS-9.50%-29-07-2024-PVT<_o3a_p> INE871D07NI3<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Company with effect from July26, 2024 (DR-681/2024-2025).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

M

arian Dsouza

<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

July 25, 2024