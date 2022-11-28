Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-28 am EST
570.80 INR   -0.20%
09:15aBse : Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
PU
09:15aBse : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
PU
08:45aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Bank of maharashtra
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

11/28/2022 | 09:15am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221128-38 Notice Date 28 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED has fixed Record Dates for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Redemption of the following 7.95% Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("Preference Shares") of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Preference shares of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED<_o3a_p>

LTFHL-7.95%-16-12-22-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE498L04126 <_o3a_p>

(715031)<_o3a_p>

01/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Preference shares and <_o3a_p>Dividend on Preference shares<_o3a_p>

30/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-167/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 28, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 14:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
