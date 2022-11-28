BSE : Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Notice No. 20221128-38 Notice Date 28 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED has fixed Record Dates for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Redemption of the following 7.95% Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("Preference Shares") of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Preference shares of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED<_o3a_p> LTFHL-7.95%-16-12-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE498L04126 <_o3a_p> (715031)<_o3a_p> 01/12/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Preference shares and <_o3a_p>Dividend on Preference shares<_o3a_p> 30/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-167/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 28, 2022<_o3a_p>