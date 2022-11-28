BSE : Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221128-38
Notice Date
28 Nov 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Preference shares of L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED has fixed Record Dates for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Redemption of the following 7.95% Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("Preference Shares") of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Preference shares of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED<_o3a_p>
LTFHL-7.95%-16-12-22-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE498L04126 <_o3a_p>
(715031)<_o3a_p>
01/12/2022<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Preference shares and <_o3a_p>Dividend on Preference shares<_o3a_p>
30/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-167/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 28, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 14:14:04 UTC.