NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation between HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. LTD., ("Corporation/ Amalgamating Company") and HDFC BANK LTD.,("Amalgamated Company"), as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORTION LTD., have informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of continuation of the following Warrants of the Corporation in the name of HDFC Bank Ltd;

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Warrants of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP. LTD<_o3a_p> HDFCW3<_o3a_p> INE001A13049<_o3a_p> (961912)<_o3a_p> 13/07/2023<_o3a_p> Scheme of Amalgamation - Continuation of Warrants in the name of HDFC Bank Ltd 13/07/2023<_o3a_p> DR-570/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

July 04, 2023