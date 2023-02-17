BSE : Suspension of trading in Bonds

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230217-11
Notice Date
17 Feb 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in Bonds
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation have now informed the Record date fixed for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of Bonds (5th and Final Instalment) :-
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Bonds of the Company with effect from February 20, 2023 (DR-723/2022-2023).
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
February 14, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.