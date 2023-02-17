BSE : Suspension of trading in Bonds

Notice No. 20230217-11 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Bonds Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation have now informed the Record date fixed for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of Bonds (5th and Final Instalment) :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Record Date<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 972823<_o3a_p> Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation<_o3a_p> 915APSFC23<_o3a_p> INE695F09433<_o3a_p> 17/02/2023<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Bonds of the Company with effect from February 20, 2023 (DR-723/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February14, 2023<_o3a_p>