BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221104-4
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
04 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
|
Sr. No.

|
Scrip Code
|
Company Name
|
Particulars
|
ISIN
|
1

|
723738
|
Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited
|
KMIL-10-11-22-CP
|
INE975F14XO0

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the company with effect from November 07, 2022 (DR-151/2022-2023).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

November 04, 2022

