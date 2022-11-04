BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited

Notice No. 20221104-4 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 723738<_o3a_p> Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited<_o3a_p> KMIL-10-11-22-CP<_o3a_p> INE975F14XO0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the company with effect from November 07, 2022 (DR-151/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 04, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>