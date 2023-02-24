Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29:39 24/02/2023 GMT
438.55 INR   -1.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited

02/24/2023 | 07:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230224-4 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Redington Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Company Name<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

724138<_o3a_p>

Redington Limited<_o3a_p>

RL-28-2-23-CP<_o3a_p>

INE891D14WO6<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from February 27, 2023 (DR-728/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 24, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,0 M 79,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 17,7 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,2x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 60 484 M 732 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
EV / Sales 2024 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 446,50 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-18.06%732
CME GROUP INC.11.20%67 269
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.95%14 850
ASX LIMITED0.51%9 023
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.50%7 678
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-12.93%4 907