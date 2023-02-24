BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited

Notice No. 20230224-4 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Redington Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No. Scrip Code Company Name Particulars ISIN 1 724138 Redington Limited RL-28-2-23-CP INE891D14WO6

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from February 27, 2023 (DR-728/2022-2023).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

February 24, 2023

