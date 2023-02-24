BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230224-4
Notice Date
24 Feb 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Redington Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Redington Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
Sr. No.
<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code
Company Name
Particulars
ISIN
1
<_o3a_p>
724138
Redington Limited
RL-28-2-23-CP
INE891D14WO6
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from February 27, 2023 (DR-728/2022-2023).
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
February 24, 2023
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:36:03 UTC.