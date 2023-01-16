BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230116-6
Notice Date
16 Jan 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Papershall mature as on the Redemption Date fixed by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited :-
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Company Name<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
957410<_o3a_p>
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p>
ILFSL-8.30%-19-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE871D07QZ0<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from January 17, 2023 (DR-201/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
January 16, 2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 08:09:03 UTC.