BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20230116-6 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Papershall mature as on the Redemption Date fixed by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 957410<_o3a_p> Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p> ILFSL-8.30%-19-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE871D07QZ0<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from January 17, 2023 (DR-201/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 16, 2023<_o3a_p>

