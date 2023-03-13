BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230313-11
Notice Date
13 Mar 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date:-
Sr. No.
Scrip Code
Company Name
Particulars
ISIN
1
723590
Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited
SBPFSL-15-3-23-CP
INE550X14953
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from March 14, 2023 (DR-738/2022-2023).
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
March 13, 2023
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 10:16:12 UTC.