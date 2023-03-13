BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20230313-11 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date:-<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 723590<_o3a_p> Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p> SBPFSL-15-3-23-CP<_o3a_p> INE550X14953<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from March 14, 2023 (DR-738/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>