    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:11:37 2023-03-13 am EDT
439.65 INR   -2.23%
06:17aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.
PU
05:27aBse : Listing of New Securities of Orient Tradelink Ltd.
PU
03:07aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited
PU
BSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited

03/13/2023 | 06:17am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230313-11 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Commercial Paper of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date:-<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Company Name<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

723590<_o3a_p>

Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p>

SBPFSL-15-3-23-CP<_o3a_p>

INE550X14953<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Commercial Paper of the Company with effect from March 14, 2023 (DR-738/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 10:16:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 918 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,70 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.47%743
CME GROUP INC.3.87%62 832
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.34%14 238
ASX LIMITED-0.97%8 634
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.17%7 896
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.55%4 539