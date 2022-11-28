BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

Notice No. 20221128-37 Notice Date 28 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of Call Option on the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FSBF-GSEC-16-12-27-PVT<_o3a_p> INE128S07549 <_o3a_p> (960340)<_o3a_p> 01/12/2022<_o3a_p> Exercise of Call Option and payment of accrued Interest thereon<_o3a_p> 30/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-167/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FSBF-GSEC-17-12-27-PVT<_o3a_p> INE128S07556 <_o3a_p> (960342)<_o3a_p> 04/12/2022<_o3a_p> Exercise of Call Option and payment of accrued Interest thereon 01/12/2022<_o3a_p> DR-168/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 28, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>