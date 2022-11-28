BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221128-37
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of Call Option on the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FSBF-GSEC-16-12-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE128S07549 <_o3a_p>
(960340)<_o3a_p>
|
01/12/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Exercise of Call Option and payment of accrued Interest thereon<_o3a_p>
|
30/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-167/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FSBF-GSEC-17-12-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE128S07556 <_o3a_p>
(960342)<_o3a_p>
|
04/12/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Exercise of Call Option and payment of accrued Interest thereon
|
01/12/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-168/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 28, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 14:14:04 UTC.