|Notice No.
|20230719-50
|Notice Date
|19 Jul 2023
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of trading in Debentures of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Receipt of Fifth Pay-in amount on the Fifth Pay-in dateon the following debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED<_o3a_p>
HFSL-8.05%-8-8-29-PVTINE756I07EH6<_o3a_p>
(958920)<_o3a_p>
24/07/2023<_o3a_p>
(1) Payment of Interest and
(2) Receipt of Fifth Pay-in amount on the Fifth Pay-In Date.
24/07/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-577/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
July 19, 2023<_o3a_p>
