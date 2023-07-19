Notice No. 20230719-50 Notice Date 19 Jul 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debentures of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Receipt of Fifth Pay-in amount on the Fifth Pay-in dateon the following debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED<_o3a_p> HFSL-8.05%-8-8-29-PVTINE756I07EH6<_o3a_p> (958920)<_o3a_p> 24/07/2023<_o3a_p> (1) Payment of Interest and (2) Receipt of Fifth Pay-in amount on the Fifth Pay-In Date. 24/07/2023<_o3a_p> DR-577/2023-2024<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

July 19, 2023<_o3a_p>