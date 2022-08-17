BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

Notice No. 20220817-42 Notice Date 17 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IIFL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of call option of the following Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> IIFL FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p> IFL-9.75%-7-2-24-NCD<_o3a_p> INE866I07CD6 <_o3a_p> (936472)<_o3a_p> 22/08/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures ( Exercise of call option) & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> 19/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> IIFL FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p> IFL-10.2%-7-2-24-NCD <_o3a_p> INE866I07CF1 <_o3a_p> (936474)<_o3a_p> 22/08/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures ( Exercise of call option) & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> 19/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>