  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-08-17 am EDT
662.00 INR   +0.15%
11:14aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for GOLDCREST CORPORATION LTD.
PU
11:14aBSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
PU
11:14aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED
PU
BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

08/17/2022 | 11:14am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220817-42 Notice Date 17 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IIFL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of call option of the following Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p>

IFL-9.75%-7-2-24-NCD<_o3a_p>

INE866I07CD6 <_o3a_p>

(936472)<_o3a_p>

22/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures (Exercise of call option)& Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

19/08/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

IIFL FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p>

IFL-10.2%-7-2-24-NCD <_o3a_p>

INE866I07CF1 <_o3a_p>

(936474)<_o3a_p>

22/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures (Exercise of call option)& Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

19/08/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
