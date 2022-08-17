BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220817-42
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in Debentures of IIFL FINANCE LIMITED
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IIFL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of call option of the following Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p>
IFL-9.75%-7-2-24-NCD<_o3a_p>
INE866I07CD6 <_o3a_p>
(936472)<_o3a_p>
|
22/08/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures (Exercise of call option)& Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
19/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
IIFL FINANCE LIMITED <_o3a_p>
IFL-10.2%-7-2-24-NCD <_o3a_p>
INE866I07CF1 <_o3a_p>
(936474)<_o3a_p>
|
22/08/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures (Exercise of call option)& Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
19/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:13:03 UTC.