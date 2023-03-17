BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of InCred Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20230317-16 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debentures of InCred Financial Services Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that InCred Financial Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of Call Option of the following Non-convertible Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> InCred Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p> IFSL-NIFTY-2-7-26-PVT<_o3a_p> INE945W07290 (973300)<_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures ( Exercise of Call Option) & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 17, 2023<_o3a_p>