BSE : Suspension of trading in Debentures of InCred Financial Services Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230317-16
Notice Date
17 Mar 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in Debentures of InCred Financial Services Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that InCred Financial Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Exercise of Call Option of the following Non-convertible Debentures of the company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the company as mentioned under:-
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD
DATE
PURPOSE
NO DEALINGS FROM
InCred Financial Services Limited
IFSL-NIFTY-2-7-26-PVT
INE945W07290
(973300)
20/03/2023
Redemption of Debentures (Exercise of Call Option)& Payment of interest
20/03/2023
DR-742/2022-2023


Trading Members are requested to take note of it.


Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
March 17, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:35:09 UTC.