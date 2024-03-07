|Notice No.
|20240307-6
|Notice Date
|07 Mar 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of trading in Debt securities
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the Debt Securities of the following Company shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
<_o3a_p>
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Company Name<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
726086<_o3a_p>
SBICAP Securities Limited<_o3a_p>
SSL-12-3-24-CP<_o3a_p>
INE212K14270<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Company with effect from March07, 2024 (DR-734/2023-2024). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 06, 2024<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 07:23:28 UTC.