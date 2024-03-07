Notice No. 20240307-6 Notice Date 07 Mar 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the Debt Securities of the following Company shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

<_o3a_p> Sr. No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 726086<_o3a_p> SBICAP Securities Limited<_o3a_p> SSL-12-3-24-CP<_o3a_p> INE212K14270<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Company with effect from March07, 2024 (DR-734/2023-2024). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 06, 2024<_o3a_p>