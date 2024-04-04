|Notice No.
|20240404-2
|Notice Date
|04 Apr 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of trading in Debt securities
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Debt Securities of the following Company shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
<_o3a_p>
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Company Name<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
958773<_o3a_p>
Bajaj Finance Limited<_o3a_p>
BFL-8.5452%-6-4-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE296A07QV5<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Company with effect from April05, 2024 (DR-606/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
April 04, 2024<_o3a_p>
