Notice No. 20240404-2 Notice Date 04 Apr 2024
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Debt Securities of the following Company shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.

Scrip Code

Company Name

Particulars

ISIN

1

958773

Bajaj Finance Limited

BFL-8.5452%-6-4-24-PVT

INE296A07QV5

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the aforesaid Debt Securities of the Company with effect from April05, 2024 (DR-606/2024-2025).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)

April 04, 2024

