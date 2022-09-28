Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:22 2022-09-28 am EDT
606.00 INR   -0.63%
03:46aBse : Modification in Daily Price Limits (DPL) for Commodity Futures Contracts
PU
03:16aBse : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust
PU
12:46aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on September 30, 2022
PU
BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust

09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220928-8 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt Securities of First Business Receivables Trust shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

959174<_o3a_p>

INE0BTV15113<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

FBRT-ZC-1-10-22-PTC<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September 29, 2022 (DR-126/2022-2023).

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September28, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
