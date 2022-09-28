BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220928-8
Notice Date
28 Sep 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt Securities of First Business Receivables Trust shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
959174<_o3a_p>
INE0BTV15113<_o3a_p>
FBRT-ZC-1-10-22-PTC<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September 29, 2022 (DR-126/2022-2023).
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September28, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:01 UTC.