BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust

Notice No. 20220928-8 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of First Business Receivables Trust Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt Securities of First Business Receivables Trust shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 959174<_o3a_p> INE0BTV15113<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> FBRT-ZC-1-10-22-PTC<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September 29, 2022 (DR-126/2022-2023).

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September28, 2022<_o3a_p>