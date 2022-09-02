BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20220902-2 Notice Date 02 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-

Sr. No. SCRIP CODE ISIN Particulars 1 956888 INE871D07QL0 ILFSL-7.65%-7-9-22-PVT

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September05, 2022 (DR-108/2022-2023).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)

September02, 2022