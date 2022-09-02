BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

NOTICES
20220902-2
02 Sep 2022
Corporate Actions
Debt
Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-
SCRIP CODE
ISIN
956888

INE871D07QL0
ILFSL-7.65%-7-9-22-PVT
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September 05, 2022 (DR-108/2022-2023).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)
September 02, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.