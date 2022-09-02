Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-09-02 am EDT
650.20 INR   -0.34%
03:11aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Naturo Indiabull Limited
PU
02:34aBSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
PU
02:34aBSE : Mock Trading on Saturday, September 03, 2022 for Commodity Derivatives segment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220902-2 Notice Date 02 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

956888<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

INE871D07QL0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ILFSL-7.65%-7-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September05, 2022 (DR-108/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)

September02, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,1x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 88 383 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
