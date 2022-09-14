BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220914-5
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
14 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the company:-
|
|
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
973258<_o3a_p>
INE07HK07213<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p> KSPL-10YearG-SecLinked-19-9-22<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September15, 2022 (DR-116/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
September14, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.