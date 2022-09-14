Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-09-14 am EDT
669.10 INR   -1.33%
04:10aBSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited
PU
04:10aBSE : Enhancement in Standardized Contract Master file format for Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
03:50aBSE : Demat Auction - 113/613
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited

09/14/2022 | 04:10am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220914-5 Notice Date 14 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Krazybee Services Private Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the company:-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

973258<_o3a_p>

INE07HK07213<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> KSPL-10YearG-SecLinked-19-9-22<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from September15, 2022 (DR-116/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,8x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 91 864 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 678,15 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED6.04%1 155
CME GROUP INC.-15.05%69 759
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.08%13 494
ASX LIMITED-19.00%9 856
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.50%7 677
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-38.03%3 831