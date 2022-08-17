BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Reliance Capital Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220817-6
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
17 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Reliance Capital Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Reliance Capital Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date of 21.08.2022 :-<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
|
|
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
948503<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
INE013A07QX0<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
990RCL2022J<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from August 18, 2022 (DR-097/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 07:53:01 UTC.