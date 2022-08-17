BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Reliance Capital Limited

Notice No. 20220817-6 Notice Date 17 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Reliance Capital Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Debt securities of Reliance Capital Limited shall mature as on the Redemption Date of 21.08.2022 :-<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 948503<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INE013A07QX0<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 990RCL2022J<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Debt securities of the Company with effect from August 18, 2022 (DR-097/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>