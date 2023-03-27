BSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Sintex Industries Limited

Notice No. 20230327-58 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Sintex Industries Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Sintex Industries Ltd have now informed that the Company was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The Resolution plan dated December 10, 2021 (as amended on February 1, 2022) submitted by Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL" and the plan referred as the "Resolution Plan") and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited was approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ("NCLT") vide its order dated February 10, 2023 ("Plan Approval Order") in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 ("Code").

The company intends to make payments to all the creditors of the Company as per the Resolution Plan, including holders of the following Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Security of the Company as mentioned under:-

<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> 954055<_o3a_p> Sintex Industries Limited<_o3a_p> SBL-9.36%-27-5-26-PVT<_o3a_p> INE631U07019<_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-749/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

