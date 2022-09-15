BSE : Suspension of trading in Government Bonds

Notice No. 20220915-10 Notice Date 15 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Government Bonds Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Government Bonds shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 810713<_o3a_p> IN2220120033<_o3a_p> 89MHSDL22<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Government Bonds with effect from September 16, 2022 (DR-117/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September15, 2022<_o3a_p>