Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:04 2022-09-15 am EDT
666.90 INR   -0.23%
03:50aBSE : Suspension of trading in Government Bonds
PU
03:40aBSE : Demat Auction - 114/614
PU
03:20aBSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of AROHAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of trading in Government Bonds

09/15/2022 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220915-10 Notice Date 15 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Government Bonds
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Government Bonds shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

810713<_o3a_p>

IN2220120033<_o3a_p>

89MHSDL22<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Government Bonds with effect from September 16, 2022 (DR-117/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September15, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
03:50aBSE : Suspension of trading in Government Bonds
PU
03:40aBSE : Demat Auction - 114/614
PU
03:20aBSE : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of AROHAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.
PU
03:10aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SAMYAK CO..
PU
02:50aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited
PU
02:20aBSE : Merger of ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund Quarterly IDCW option on BSE StAR..
PU
02:10aBSE : Extension of NFO of AXIS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
12:20aBSE : SAT Order in the matter of Dalmia Industrial Development Limited
PU
09/14BSE : Availability of ICICI PRUDENTIAL PSU EQUITY FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StA..
PU
09/14BSE : Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,1x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 90 550 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 668,45 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED4.53%1 140
CME GROUP INC.-16.27%68 760
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.83%13 340
ASX LIMITED-21.66%9 505
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-18.86%7 536
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-39.44%3 744