BSE : Suspension of trading in Government Bonds

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220915-10
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
15 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in Government Bonds
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Government Bonds shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Company :-
|
|
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
810713<_o3a_p>
IN2220120033<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Government Bonds with effect from September 16, 2022 (DR-117/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
September15, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:49:04 UTC.