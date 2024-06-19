|Notice No.
|20240619-4
|Notice Date
|19 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of trading in Government Bonds
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Government Bonds shall mature as on tRe redemption Date :-
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
800168<_o3a_p>
IN0020090034<_o3a_p>
735GOI2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised that Trading in the aforesaid Government Bonds is suspended with immediate effect and shall not be available for Trading from June 20, 2024 (DR-656/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
June19, 2024<_o3a_p>
