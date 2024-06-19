Notice No. 20240619-4 Notice Date 19 Jun 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in Government Bonds Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Government Bonds shall mature as on tRe redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 800168<_o3a_p> IN0020090034<_o3a_p> 735GOI2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that Trading in the aforesaid Government Bonds is suspended with immediate effect and shall not be available for Trading from June 20, 2024 (DR-656/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

June19, 2024<_o3a_p>