Notice No. 20240619-4 Notice Date 19 Jun 2024
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in Government Bonds
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Government Bonds shall mature as on tRe redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

800168<_o3a_p>

IN0020090034<_o3a_p>

735GOI2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that Trading in the aforesaid Government Bonds is suspended with immediate effect and shall not be available for Trading from June 20, 2024 (DR-656/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

June19, 2024<_o3a_p>

Attachments

