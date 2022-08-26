BSE : Suspension of trading in Mutual Fund Scheme of SBI Mutual Fund

Notice No. 20220826-7 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Mutual Fund Subject Suspension of trading in Mutual Fund Scheme of SBI Mutual Fund Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned Mutual Fund Schemes of SBI Mutual Fund shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the Mutual Fund:-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 542754<_o3a_p> INF200KA1I81<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 15 (1123 days) - Regular Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 542755<_o3a_p> INF200KA1I99<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 15 (1123 days) - Regular Plan - Dividend Payout Option<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> 542756<_o3a_p> INF200KA1J07<_o3a_p> SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 15 (1123 days) - Direct Plan - Growth Option<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> 542757<_o3a_p> INF200KA1J15<_o3a_p>

SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 15 (1123 days) - Direct Plan - Dividend Payout Option<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid Mutual Fund schemes of the company with effect from August29, 2022(DR-104/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022