  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:57 2022-08-16 am EDT
660.80 INR   +0.82%
05:02aBSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills
PU
04:02aBSE : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of HDFC Securities Limited
PU
02:52aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Commercial Paper
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills

08/16/2022 | 05:02am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220816-5 Notice Date 16 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-Bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the company:-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

804487<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

IN002021Z210<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

364TB190822<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-Bills with effect from August 17, 2022 (DR-096/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 16, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,3x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 88 789 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 655,45 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.49%1 117
CME GROUP INC.-11.46%72 822
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.90%14 986
ASX LIMITED-11.12%11 353
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.74%8 562
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.69%1 858