BSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills

Notice No. 20220816-5 Notice Date 16 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-Bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the company:-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 804487<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> IN002021Z210<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 364TB190822<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-Bills with effect from August 17, 2022 (DR-096/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 16, 2022<_o3a_p>