BSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220816-5
Notice Date
16 Aug 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of trading in T-Bills
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-Bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date fixedby the company:-
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
804487<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
IN002021Z210<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
364TB190822<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-Bills with effect from August 17, 2022 (DR-096/2022-2023). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 16, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 09:01:05 UTC.