  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:58:07 2023-06-06 am EDT
563.90 INR   -2.22%
02:54aBse : Suspension of trading in T-Bills
PU
06/02Bse : SAT Order in the matter of Electrotherm (India) Limited.
PU
06/01Bse : Visit of Registrar & Transfer Agents at BSE Ltd. for June, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills

06/06/2023 | 02:54am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230606-2 Notice Date 06 Jun 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-Bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

804690<_o3a_p>

IN002022Y377<_o3a_p>

182TB080623<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

804613<_o3a_p>

IN002022Z101<_o3a_p>

364TB080623<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

804728<_o3a_p>

IN002022X494<_o3a_p>

91TB080623<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-Bills with effect from June 07, 2023 (DR-545/2023-2024). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

June 06, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
