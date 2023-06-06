BSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills

Notice No. 20230606-2 Notice Date 06 Jun 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-Bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 804690<_o3a_p> IN002022Y377<_o3a_p> 182TB080623<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 804613<_o3a_p> IN002022Z101<_o3a_p> 364TB080623<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> 804728<_o3a_p> IN002022X494<_o3a_p> 91TB080623<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-Bills with effect from June 07, 2023 (DR-545/2023-2024). <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

June 06, 2023<_o3a_p>