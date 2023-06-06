BSE : Suspension of trading in T-Bills

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230606-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
06 Jun 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of trading in T-Bills
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-Bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
|
|
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
804690<_o3a_p>
IN002022Y377<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
804613<_o3a_p>
IN002022Z101<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
804728<_o3a_p>
IN002022X494<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-Bills with effect from June 07, 2023 (DR-545/2023-2024). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
June 06, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
