Notice No. 20240422-4 Notice Date 22 Apr 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 804828<_o3a_p> IN002023Y318<_o3a_p> 182TB250424<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 804751<_o3a_p> IN002023Z059<_o3a_p> 364TB250424<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> 804866<_o3a_p> IN002023X443<_o3a_p> 91TB250424<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-bills with effect from April 23, 2024 (DR-616/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 22, 2024<_o3a_p>