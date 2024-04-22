|Notice No.
|20240422-4
|Notice Date
|22 Apr 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of trading in T-Bills
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
Particulars<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
804828<_o3a_p>
IN002023Y318<_o3a_p>
182TB250424<_o3a_p>
2<_o3a_p>
804751<_o3a_p>
IN002023Z059<_o3a_p>
364TB250424<_o3a_p>
3<_o3a_p>
804866<_o3a_p>
IN002023X443<_o3a_p>
91TB250424<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-bills with effect from April 23, 2024 (DR-616/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
April 22, 2024<_o3a_p>
