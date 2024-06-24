Notice No. 20240624-6 Notice Date 24 Jun 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 804855<_o3a_p> IN002023Y409<_o3a_p> 182TB270624<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 804893<_o3a_p> IN002023X559<_o3a_p> 91TB270624<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-bills with effect from June 25, 2024 (DR-659/2024-2025). <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

June 24, 2024<_o3a_p>