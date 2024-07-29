Notice No. 20240729-9 Notice Date 29 Jul 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of trading in T-Bills Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned T-bills shall mature as on the Redemption Date :-

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Particulars<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 804793<_o3a_p> IN002023Z190<_o3a_p> 364TB010824<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 804870<_o3a_p> IN002023Y458<_o3a_p> 182TB010824<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in aforesaid T-bills with effect from July 30, 2024 (DR-683/2024-2025).

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.

Ma

rian Dsouza

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

July 29, 2024<_o3a_p>