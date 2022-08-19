BSE : Suspension of trading in securities of companies for non-compliances of certain Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Notice No. 20220819-10 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Suspension of trading in securities of companies for non-compliances of certain Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Content

NOTICES

This is in continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20220118-50 dated January 18, 2022 wherein the Trading Members were advised that w.r.t to the following companies, 15 days after suspension had been effected, trading in the shares of non-compliant company would be allowed on Trade for Trade basis in Z group only on the first trading day of every week for six months.

Sr. No. Scrip Code Company Name 1 532852 Mcdowell Holdings Ltd

Trading Members may note that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 with respect to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for suspension and revocation of equity shares of listed entities for non-compliance of certain Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as the time period of the mandated six months has been completed, the facility of trading in the shares of the aforementioned non-compliant companies on Trade for Trade basis in Z group on the first trading day of every week will be discontinued w.e.f September 06, 2022.

For further clarification on the above, you may please write on bse.soplodr@bseindia.com

Sambhaji Solat Sonali Kurhade

Manager Deputy Manager

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance

August 19, 2022