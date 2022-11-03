BSE : Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund

Notice No. 20221103-17 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund Attachments Addendum.pdf ; Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20220922-44 dated September 22, 2022 in respect of Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund regarding temporary suspension of lump-sum subscription, Switch-In & Fresh Systematic Registration (SIPs/XSIPs) including systematic transfer plan (Normal as well AMC STP) under below schemes of MIRAE ASSET on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from November 04, 2022.

· MIRAE ASSET NYSE FANG ETF FUND OF FUND <_o3a_p>

· MIRAE ASSET HANG SENG TECH ETF FUND OF FUND <_o3a_p>

· MIRAE ASSET S&P 500 TOP 50 ETF FUND OF FUND <_o3a_p>

As confirm by MIRAE AMC, the existing SIPs/XSIPs/AMC STP's registered on BSE StAR MF Platform in above schemes shall not continue to process at AMC/RTA end. <_o3a_p>

Also, as per the AMC communication, redemption/switch out/ SWPregistrationsfacility shall be allowed in said suspended schemes on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by MIRAE AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds