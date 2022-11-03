BSE : Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221103-17
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Mutual Fund
|
|
Subject
|
|
Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Addendum.pdf ;
|
|
Content
This is with reference to Notice No. 20220922-44 dated September 22, 2022 in respect of Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from MIRAE ASSET Mutual Fund regarding temporary suspension of lump-sum subscription, Switch-In & Fresh Systematic Registration (SIPs/XSIPs) including systematic transfer plan (Normal as well AMC STP) under below schemes of MIRAE ASSET on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from November 04, 2022.
-
· MIRAE ASSET NYSE FANG ETF FUND OF FUND<_o3a_p>
-
· MIRAE ASSET HANG SENG TECH ETF FUND OF FUND<_o3a_p>
-
· MIRAE ASSET S&P 500 TOP 50 ETF FUND OF FUND<_o3a_p>
As confirm by MIRAE AMC, the existing SIPs/XSIPs/AMC STP's registered on BSE StAR MF Platform in above schemes shall not continue to process at AMC/RTA end. <_o3a_p>
Also, as per the AMC communication, redemption/switch out/ SWPregistrationsfacility shall be allowed in said suspended schemes on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>
The notice cum addendum issued by MIRAE AMC is attached.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:38 UTC.