BSE : Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230311-7
Notice Date
11 Mar 2023
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund
Attachments
Addendum.pdf ;
Content
This is with reference to Notice No. 20221229-15 dated December 29, 2022 regarding Reopening of Subscriptions in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund.<_o3a_p>
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund regarding temporarily suspension of lump-sum subscription, Switch-In & AMC STP- in under below schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from March 10, 2023 post the cut-off timing 3:00 P.M.<_o3a_p>
MOTILAL OSWAL MSCI EAFE TOP 100 SELECT INDEX FUND
MOTILAL OSWAL NASDAQ 100 FUND OF FUND
MOTILAL OSWAL S&P 500 INDEX FUND<_o3a_p>
Also, as confirm by MOTILAL OSWAL AMC, the existing systematic registrations (SIP's registered) on BSE StAR MF Platform under aforesaid schemes will continue to get process at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>
Further, as intimated by AMC, registrations of fresh Systematic Investment Plans, redemption, switch-out, AMC STP- out & SWP shall be allowed under aforesaid schemes on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>
The notice cum addendum issued by MOTILAL OSWAL AMC is attached.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 17:45:04 UTC.