  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:08 2023-03-10 am EST
449.70 INR   -1.74%
04:26aBse : Change in name of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
03/10Bse : FATF Public statement on jurisdictions on call for action and increased monitoring - February 2023 Plenary
PU
03/10Bse : Final Order in the matter of Mr. Pranay Kumar, Proprietor of M/s. Capital Gyan.
PU
BSE : Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund

03/11/2023 | 12:46pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230311-7 Notice Date 11 Mar 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Temporary Suspension of subscription in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund
Attachments Addendum.pdf ;
Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20221229-15 dated December 29, 2022 regarding Reopening of Subscriptions in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund regarding temporarily suspension of lump-sum subscription, Switch-In & AMC STP- in under below schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL on BSE StAR MF Platform with effect from March 10, 2023 post the cut-off timing 3:00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

  • MOTILAL OSWAL MSCI EAFE TOP 100 SELECT INDEX FUND
  • MOTILAL OSWAL NASDAQ 100 FUND OF FUND
  • MOTILAL OSWAL S&P 500 INDEX FUND<_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p>

Also, as confirm by MOTILAL OSWAL AMC, the existing systematic registrations (SIP's registered) on BSE StAR MF Platform under aforesaid schemes will continue to get process at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

Further, as intimated by AMC, registrations of fresh Systematic Investment Plans, redemption, switch-out, AMC STP- out & SWP shall be allowed under aforesaid schemes on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

The notice cum addendum issued by MOTILAL OSWAL AMC is attached.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 17:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 918 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,70 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.47%743
CME GROUP INC.5.54%62 832
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.34%14 238
ASX LIMITED-0.97%8 634
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.17%7 896
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 564