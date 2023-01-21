BSE : Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform - Update

Notice No. 20230121-1 Notice Date 21 Jan 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform - Update Attachments Annexure - Process Note.docx ; Content

NOTICES

This is in partial modification to notice no. 20220713-1 dated July 13, 2022 in respect of 'Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform'.

Members are hereby informed that, SWP registrations shall be enabled with effect from January 20, 2023. Members are requested to note that the existing process of SWP authentication at the time of authentication shall stand revised. Authentication shall be carried out at the time of first order generation of the SWP Registration.<_o3a_p>

Please find below the process for your reference.<_o3a_p>

· In case of registrations with First Order Today flag as 'Y', the authentication shall be carried out against the first order triggered on the registration date. Authentication shall be carried out using 2FA process to the registered Email Address and Mobile No. as available in the RTA against the folio.<_o3a_p> · Similarly, for SWP registrations with First Order Today Flag as 'N', Authentication shall be carried out as per the start date mentioned at the time of registration.<_o3a_p> · This authentication shall be carried out only once against the first order of the registration. Once authentication is completed successfully, the order will be reported to RTA and the Email Address and Mobile no. to which the authentication was sent, shall be updated in the AMC-SWP Registration Report.<_o3a_p> · In case the client has not authenticated the said order within the cutoff time i.e. 3:00 PM on T day, the order shall be rejected. Also, the SWP registration shall be autocancelled and the status shall be updated as 'AUTOCXL'.<_o3a_p> · The changes mentioned above shall be applicable only for SWP registration in Non-Demat Mode.<_o3a_p> · All other procedures and validation except for the ones mentioned above shall remain unchanged

Please find the detailed process note attached as Annexure for your reference.

Members can reach us through our Mutual fund Helpdesk numbers on 022-45720450 and 022-45720650 on business day between 8:00am to 7:00pm. You can also raise your queries on our CRS portal: - https://bsecrs.bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>