    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
521.40 INR   +0.31%
01:31aBse : Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform - Update
PU
01/20Bse : Exclusion of Futures and Options contracts of 2 Securities from Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
01/20Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
PU
BSE : Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform - Update

01/21/2023 | 01:31am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230121-1 Notice Date 21 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform - Update
Attachments Annexure - Process Note.docx ;
Content

This is in partial modification to notice no. 20220713-1 dated July 13, 2022 in respect of 'Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform'.

<_o3a_p>

Members are hereby informed that, SWP registrations shall be enabled with effect from January 20, 2023. Members are requested to note that the existing process of SWP authentication at the time of authentication shall stand revised. Authentication shall be carried out at the time of first order generation of the SWP Registration.<_o3a_p>

Please find below the process for your reference.<_o3a_p>

· In case of registrations with First Order Today flag as 'Y', the authentication shall be carried out against the first order triggered on the registration date. Authentication shall be carried out using 2FA process to the registered Email Address and Mobile No. as available in the RTA against the folio.<_o3a_p>· Similarly, for SWP registrations with First Order Today Flag as 'N', Authentication shall be carried out as per the start date mentioned at the time of registration.<_o3a_p>· This authentication shall be carried out only once against the first order of the registration. Once authentication is completed successfully, the order will be reported to RTA and the Email Address and Mobile no. to which the authentication was sent, shall be updated in the AMC-SWP Registration Report.<_o3a_p>· In case the client has not authenticated the said order within the cutoff time i.e. 3:00 PM on T day, the order shall be rejected. Also, the SWP registration shall be autocancelled and the status shall be updated as 'AUTOCXL'.<_o3a_p>· The changes mentioned above shall be applicable only for SWP registration in Non-Demat Mode.<_o3a_p>· All other procedures and validation except for the ones mentioned above shall remain unchanged

Please find the detailed process note attached as Annexure for your reference.

Members can reach us through our Mutual fund Helpdesk numbers on 022-45720450 and 022-45720650 on business day between 8:00am to 7:00pm. You can also raise your queries on our CRS portal: - https://bsecrs.bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 06:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 70 630 M 872 M 872 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 521,40 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.31%872
CME GROUP INC.3.63%62 690
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.27%14 800
ASX LIMITED1.87%9 244
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.03%7 776
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.73%5 335