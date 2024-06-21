Notice No. 20240621-73 Notice Date 21 Jun 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Entitlement basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD.<_o3a_p> (532734)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 28/06/2024<_o3a_p> To determine the entitlement and names of the Equity Shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer.<_o3a_p> 28/06/2024<_o3a_p> DR- 662/2024-2025<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

June 21, 2024<_o3a_p>