|Notice No.
|20240621-73
|Notice Date
|21 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD.
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer :-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Ex-Entitlement basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LTD.<_o3a_p>
(532734)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
28/06/2024<_o3a_p>
To determine the entitlement and names of the Equity Shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer.<_o3a_p>
28/06/2024<_o3a_p>
DR- 662/2024-2025<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
June 21, 2024<_o3a_p>
