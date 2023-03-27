BSE : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of Symphony Limited

Notice No. 20230327-16 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of Symphony Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Symphony Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Entitlement basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Symphony Limited<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (517385)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> To determine the entitlement and names of the equity shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the buyback offer.<_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR- 749/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>

March 27, 2023<_o3a_p>