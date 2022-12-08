BSE : Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2023 for Equity, Equity Derivatives and SLB Segments

Notice No. 20221208-31 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022 Category Trading Segment General Subject Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2023 for Equity, Equity Derivatives and SLB Segments Content

Trading Members are hereby informed that the Exchange shall observe following Trading Holidays during the Calendar Year 2023 for the Equity, Equity Derivatives and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Segments.

Sr.No.<_o3a_p> Holidays<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Republic Day<_o3a_p> January 26,2023<_o3a_p> Thursday<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Holi<_o3a_p> March 07,2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Ram Navami<_o3a_p> March 30,2023<_o3a_p> Thursday<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Mahavir Jayanti<_o3a_p> April 04,2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> Good Friday<_o3a_p> April 07,2023<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti <_o3a_p> April 14,2023<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> Maharashtra Day<_o3a_p> May 01,2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> Bakri Id<_o3a_p> June 28,2023<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> Independence Day<_o3a_p> August 15,2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> Ganesh Chaturthi<_o3a_p> September 19,2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> 11<_o3a_p> Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti<_o3a_p> October 02,2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> Dussehra<_o3a_p> October 24,2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> 13<_o3a_p> Diwali Balipratipada<_o3a_p> November 14,2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> 14<_o3a_p> Gurunanak Jayanti<_o3a_p> November 27,2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> 15<_o3a_p> Christmas<_o3a_p> December 25,2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p>

Following Holidays are Falling on Saturday / Sunday<_o3a_p>

Sr.No.<_o3a_p> Holidays<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Mahashivratri<_o3a_p> February 18,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)<_o3a_p> April 22,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Muharram<_o3a_p> July 29,2023<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Diwali * Laxmi Pujan<_o3a_p> November 12,2023<_o3a_p> Sunday<_o3a_p>

* Muhurat Trading shall be held on November 12,2023 (Diwali - Laxmi Pujan). Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently. <_o3a_p>

The Exchange may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.<_o3a_p>

