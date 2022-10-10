BSE : Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Securities trading using Wireless Technology (STWT) – Update

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221010-34
Notice Date
10 Oct 2022
Category
Compliance
Segment
General
Subject
Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Securities trading using Wireless Technology (STWT) - Update
Attachments
Annexure 1.docx ;
Content
This is in continuation to exchange notice no 20220801-48 and 20220824-3, SEBI has issued a revised file format for data pertaining to unique device identifier.<_o3a_p>
Trading members are requested to refer Annexure 1 for data to be uploaded.<_o3a_p>
This notice shall be effective October 31, 2022.<_o3a_p>
In case of any further queries, you may write to us at iml.techsuppport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Arvindkumar Iyengar Sanjay Pardiwala<_o3a_p>
Sr. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>
I.T - Projects Trading Operations
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:21:02 UTC.