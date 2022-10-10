BSE : Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Securities trading using Wireless Technology (STWT) – Update

Notice No. 20221010-34 Notice Date 10 Oct 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Securities trading using Wireless Technology (STWT) - Update Attachments Annexure 1.docx ; Content

This is in continuation to exchange notice no 20220801-48 and 20220824-3, SEBI has issued a revised file format for data pertaining to unique device identifier.

Trading members are requested to refer Annexure 1 for data to be uploaded.

This notice shall be effective October 31, 2022.

In case of any further queries, you may write to us at iml.techsuppport@bseindia.com

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.

<_o3a_p>

Arvindkumar Iyengar Sanjay Pardiwala

Sr. General Manager Dy. General Manager

I.T - Projects Trading Operations