    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-10 am EDT
608.55 INR   -1.41%
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Securities trading using Wireless Technology (STWT) – Update

10/10/2022 | 08:22am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221010-34 Notice Date 10 Oct 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Unique Device Identifier for orders placed through Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Securities trading using Wireless Technology (STWT) - Update
Attachments Annexure 1.docx ;
Content

This is in continuation to exchange notice no 20220801-48 and 20220824-3, SEBI has issued a revised file format for data pertaining to unique device identifier.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to refer Annexure 1 for data to be uploaded.<_o3a_p>

This notice shall be effective October 31, 2022.<_o3a_p>

In case of any further queries, you may write to us at iml.techsuppport@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arvindkumar Iyengar Sanjay Pardiwala<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

I.T - Projects Trading Operations

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,7x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 83 614 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 617,25 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-3.48%1 012
CME GROUP INC.-25.62%61 075
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.75%11 311
ASX LIMITED-23.86%8 758
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.87%7 227
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY64.71%6 614