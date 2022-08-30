BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20220830-14 Notice Date 30 Aug 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited Content

In continuation to notice number 20211004-12 dated 04 October 2021 regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that Company has received Call money from their Debenture holders on the below mentioned debt securities. Thus, w.e.f. Thursday, 01 September 2022, the new ISIN and the paid-up value of the listed debt securities will be as under:

Scrip Code: 958920, ISIN: INE756I07DU1 <_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p> Existing<_o3a_p> Revised<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE756I07DU1<_o3a_p> INE756I07EH6<_o3a_p> Paid-Up Value<_o3a_p> Rs.6,00,000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p> Rs.8,00,000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Mr. Akshay Arolkar<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

August 30, 2022<_o3a_p>