Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-08-30 am EDT
653.60 INR   +3.70%
05:04aBSE : Update Regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited
PU
04:44aBSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Torus Financial Markets Pvt. Ltd. (Member No. 6761) in Cash Segment
PU
04:04aBSE : Listing of Equity Shares of NATURO INDIABULL LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited

08/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220830-14 Notice Date 30 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Update Regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited
Content

In continuation to notice number 20211004-12 dated 04 October 2021 regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that Company has received Call money from their Debenture holders on the below mentioned debt securities. Thus, w.e.f. Thursday, 01 September 2022, the new ISIN and the paid-up value of the listed debt securities will be as under:

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code: 958920, ISIN: INE756I07DU1<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

Existing<_o3a_p>

Revised<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE756I07DU1<_o3a_p>

INE756I07EH6<_o3a_p>

Paid-Up Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.6,00,000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>

Rs.8,00,000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>

Contact details<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Mr. Akshay Arolkar<_o3a_p>

+91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p>

debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

August 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:04aBSE : Update Regarding debt securities of HDB Financial Services Limited
PU
04:44aBSE : Commencement of business by Trading Member (Deposit Based Member) – Torus Fina..
PU
04:04aBSE : Listing of Equity Shares of NATURO INDIABULL LIMITED
PU
03:44aBSE : Demat Auction - 103/603
PU
03:24aIN CONTINUATION-CHANGE IN MARKET LOT : 538668)
PU
02:54aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Avanse Financial Services Limited
PU
02:24aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of India Infradebt Limited
PU
02:14aBSE : Payment of SEBI Turnover Fees across segments including applicable GST
PU
01:54aBSE : Visit of Registrar & Transfer Agents at BSE Ltd. for September, 2022
PU
01:24aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on September 02..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,6x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 85 382 M 1 068 M 1 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 630,30 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.44%1 068
CME GROUP INC.-14.47%70 234
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-30.85%14 156
ASX LIMITED-13.99%10 450
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.08%7 872
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-36.97%3 897