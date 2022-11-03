BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Notice No. 20221103-26 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Content

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No.

20211103-4 dated 03

November 2021 regarding debt securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that Company has received Final Call money from their Debenture holders on the below mentioned debt securities. Thus, w.e.f. Friday, 04 November 2022, the new ISIN and the paid-up value of the listed debt securities will be as under:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code: 958353, ISIN: INE001A07TD1<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p> Existing Terms<_o3a_p> Revised Terms<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE001A07TD1<_o3a_p> INE001A07TR1<_o3a_p> Paid up value<_o3a_p> Rs.8,50,000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p> Rs.10,00,000/- per Debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Ms. Pooja Ganatra<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8597<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>