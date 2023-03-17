BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Ltd

Notice No. 20230317-54 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Ltd Attachments Annexure I.pdf ; Content

In continuation to notice no. 20210521-16 and 20211001-1 dated 21 May 2021 and 01 October 2021 regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Limited. Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as mentioned in Annexure I with effect from Monday, 20thMarch 2023:

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Ms. Rutuja Mhasade<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 17, 2023

