  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-17 am EDT
439.20 INR   -0.27%
10:23aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Vivriti Capital Private Limited
PU
10:15aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Ltd
PU
09:43aBse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Ltd

03/17/2023 | 10:15am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230317-54 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Update Regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Ltd
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

In continuation to notice no. 20210521-16 and 20211001-1 dated 21 May 2021 and 01 October 2021 regarding debt securities of KKR India Asset Finance Limited. Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as mentioned in Annexure I with effect from Monday, 20thMarch 2023:

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>

Contact details<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Ms. Rutuja Mhasade<_o3a_p>

+91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p>

debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 17, 2023 <_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
