BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230329-37
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
29 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Update Regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
In continuation to Notice No. 20220117-41 dated 17 January 2022 regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as per Annexure I with effect from Wednesday, 31 March 2023:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip code <_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
953686<_o3a_p>
|
INE994K07038<_o3a_p>
Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>
|
Contact details<_o3a_p>
|
Email Id<_o3a_p>
|
Ms. Rutuja Mhasade<_o3a_p>
|
+91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p>
|
debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
March 29, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:35:10 UTC.