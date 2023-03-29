BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited

Notice No. 20230329-37 Notice Date 29 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited Content

NOTICES

In continuation to Notice No. 20220117-41 dated 17 January 2022 regarding debt securities of Kumar Sinew Developers Pvt Limited Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as per Annexure I with effect from Wednesday, 31 March 2023:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip code <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 953686<_o3a_p> INE994K07038<_o3a_p>





Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Ms. Rutuja Mhasade<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 29, 2023<_o3a_p>