    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:08:33 2023-03-13 am EDT
439.65 INR   -2.23%
09:08aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Sportking India Limited
PU
08:38aBse : Listing of New Securities of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.
PU
07:27aBse : Launch of New Fund Offer of NJ Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Muthoot Capital Services Limited

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230313-39 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Update Regarding debt securities of Muthoot Capital Services Limited
Content

In continuation to notice number 20221011-37 dated 11 October 2022 regarding debt securities of Muthoot Capital Services Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be suspended with effect from 16thMarch 2023 due to restructuring.





Scrip Code

ISIN

974292

INE296G08018







Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:



Name of the Officer

Contact details

Email Id

Mr. Akshay Arolkar

+91 22 2272 8352

debt.listing@bseindia.com





Rupal Khandelwal Assistant General Manager

March 13, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 59 556 M 727 M 727 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 449,70 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.47%743
CME GROUP INC.3.87%62 832
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.34%14 238
ASX LIMITED-0.97%8 634
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.17%7 896
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.55%4 539