BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Muthoot Capital Services Limited

Notice No. 20230313-39 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of Muthoot Capital Services Limited Content

NOTICES

In continuation to notice number 20221011-37 dated 11 October 2022 regarding debt securities of Muthoot Capital Services Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be suspended with effect from 16thMarch 2023 due to restructuring.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> ISIN <_o3a_p> 974292<_o3a_p> INE296G08018<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Mr. Akshay Arolkar<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager

<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>