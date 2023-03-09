Advanced search
BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of One International Center Private Limited

03/09/2023 | 02:32am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230309-8 Notice Date 09 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Update Regarding debt securities of One International Center Private Limited
Content

In continuation to notice number 20210817-19 dated 17 August 2021, regarding suspension of trading in Debt securities of One International Center Private Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that w.e.f. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 the below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be continued to be suspended for trading due to the purpose of restructuring:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

973382<_o3a_p>

INE065I07023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>

Contact details<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Ms.Pooja Ganatra<_o3a_p>

+91 22 2272 8844<_o3a_p>

debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p> Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 09, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
