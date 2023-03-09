BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of One International Center Private Limited

Notice No. 20230309-8 Notice Date 09 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of One International Center Private Limited Content

NOTICES

In continuation to notice number 20210817-19 dated 17 August 2021, regarding suspension of trading in Debt securities of One International Center Private Limited, Trading Members are requested to note that w.e.f. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 the below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be continued to be suspended for trading due to the purpose of restructuring:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 973382 <_o3a_p> INE065I07023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Ms.Pooja Ganatra<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8844<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager

<_o3a_p>

March 09, 2023<_o3a_p>