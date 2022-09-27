Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29 2022-09-27 am EDT
609.85 INR   +0.50%
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Limited
PU
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Ltd
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Muthoot Microfin Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd

09/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220927-40 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd
Content

In continuation to notice no. 20220328-39 dated 28 March 2022 regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd, Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as mentioned below with effect from Tuesday, 28thSeptember 2022:

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip code - 973862 and ISIN - INE200W07258<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

S. No<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p>

Existing provision<_o3a_p>

Proposed modification to the existing provision<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. <_o3a_p>

Timelines for utilisation of proceeds received upon subscription to the Debentures <_o3a_p>

(i) UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS OF DEBENTURES<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(a) Utilize the monies received upon subscription to the Debentures solely towards the Purpose as mentioned in Clause 2.1(Amount of Debentures and Covenant to Pay) of Part Aof the Debenture Trust Deed and procure and furnish to the Debenture Trustee, a certificate from the Company's statutory auditors (as may be required under Applicable Law) in respect of the utilisation of funds raised through the Issue within 60 (sixty) days from the Deemed Date of Allotment and a certificate from the statutory auditor of the Company in respect of the utilisation of funds raised by the issue of Debentures at the end of each financial year; <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(b) The Company shall within 45 (Forty-Five) calendar days from the end of every quarter submit to BSE, a statement indicating the utilization of Issue proceeds, which shall be continued to be given till such time the Issue proceeds have been fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds of Issue were raised has been achieved.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(i) UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS OF DEBENTURES<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(a) The Company agrees and undertakes that the monies received upon subscription to the Debentures shall be utilized by the Company solely towards the Purpose as mentioned in Clause Error! Reference source not found. (Amount of Debentures and Covenant to Pay) of Part A of the Debenture Trust Deed and that the entire monies received upon subscription to the Debentures shall be utilised by the Company on or prior to September 30, 2022. The Company shall procure and furnish to the Debenture Trustee, a certificate from the Company's statutory auditors in respect of the utilisation of funds raised through the Issue on or prior to October 31, 2022; <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(b) The Company shall within 45 (Forty-Five) calendar days from the end of every quarter submit to BSE, a statement indicating the utilization of Issue proceeds, which shall be continued to be given till such time the Issue proceeds have been fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds of Issue were raised has been achieved.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>

Contact details<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Ms. Rutuja Mhasade<_o3a_p>

+91 22 2272 8597<_o3a_p>

debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

September 27, 2022 <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 13:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Limited
PU
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Ltd
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Muthoot Microfin Limited
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd
PU
08:31aBse : Conversion factor for converting from USD to GBP, EURO and YEN
PU
08:31aBse : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Ugro Capital Limited
PU
08:31aBse : Listing of new debt securities of SK Finance Limited
PU
08:11aBse : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Detai..
PU
07:41aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,1x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 82 612 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 606,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-5.11%1 008
CME GROUP INC.-21.22%64 691
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.02%12 073
ASX LIMITED-22.77%9 011
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.26%7 142
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-43.31%3 505