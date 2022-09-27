BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd

1. <_o3a_p>

Timelines for utilisation of proceeds received upon subscription to the Debentures <_o3a_p>

(i) UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS OF DEBENTURES <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (a) Utilize the monies received upon subscription to the Debentures solely towards the Purpose as mentioned in Clause 2.1 (Amount of Debentures and Covenant to Pay) of Part A of the Debenture Trust Deed and procure and furnish to the Debenture Trustee, a certificate from the Company's statutory auditors (as may be required under Applicable Law) in respect of the utilisation of funds raised through the Issue within 60 (sixty) days from the Deemed Date of Allotment and a certificate from the statutory auditor of the Company in respect of the utilisation of funds raised by the issue of Debentures at the end of each financial year; <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (b) The Company shall within 45 (Forty-Five) calendar days from the end of every quarter submit to BSE, a statement indicating the utilization of Issue proceeds, which shall be continued to be given till such time the Issue proceeds have been fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds of Issue were raised has been achieved.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>