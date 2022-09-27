BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220927-40
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
27 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
In continuation to notice no. 20220328-39 dated 28 March 2022 regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd, Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as mentioned below with effect from Tuesday, 28thSeptember 2022:
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip code - 973862 and ISIN - INE200W07258<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
S. No<_o3a_p>
|
Particulars<_o3a_p>
|
Existing provision<_o3a_p>
|
Proposed modification to the existing provision<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
1. <_o3a_p>
|
Timelines for utilisation of proceeds received upon subscription to the Debentures <_o3a_p>
|
(i) UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS OF DEBENTURES<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
(a) Utilize the monies received upon subscription to the Debentures solely towards the Purpose as mentioned in Clause 2.1(Amount of Debentures and Covenant to Pay) of Part Aof the Debenture Trust Deed and procure and furnish to the Debenture Trustee, a certificate from the Company's statutory auditors (as may be required under Applicable Law) in respect of the utilisation of funds raised through the Issue within 60 (sixty) days from the Deemed Date of Allotment and a certificate from the statutory auditor of the Company in respect of the utilisation of funds raised by the issue of Debentures at the end of each financial year; <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
(b) The Company shall within 45 (Forty-Five) calendar days from the end of every quarter submit to BSE, a statement indicating the utilization of Issue proceeds, which shall be continued to be given till such time the Issue proceeds have been fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds of Issue were raised has been achieved.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
(i) UTILISATION OF PROCEEDS OF DEBENTURES<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
(a) The Company agrees and undertakes that the monies received upon subscription to the Debentures shall be utilized by the Company solely towards the Purpose as mentioned in Clause Error! Reference source not found. (Amount of Debentures and Covenant to Pay) of Part A of the Debenture Trust Deed and that the entire monies received upon subscription to the Debentures shall be utilised by the Company on or prior to September 30, 2022. The Company shall procure and furnish to the Debenture Trustee, a certificate from the Company's statutory auditors in respect of the utilisation of funds raised through the Issue on or prior to October 31, 2022; <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
(b) The Company shall within 45 (Forty-Five) calendar days from the end of every quarter submit to BSE, a statement indicating the utilization of Issue proceeds, which shall be continued to be given till such time the Issue proceeds have been fully utilised or the purpose for which these proceeds of Issue were raised has been achieved.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>
|
Contact details<_o3a_p>
|
Email Id<_o3a_p>
|
Ms. Rutuja Mhasade<_o3a_p>
|
+91 22 2272 8597<_o3a_p>
|
debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
September 27, 2022 <_o3a_p>
