BSE : Update Regarding debt securities of Vivriti Capital Private Limited

Notice No. 20230317-55 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Update Regarding debt securities of Vivriti Capital Private Limited Attachments Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

In continuation to notice no. 20221220-35 dated 20 December 2021 regarding debt securities of Vivriti Capital Private Limited. Trading Members are requested to note that below Scrip Code bearing the following ISIN would be available for trading with revised terms as mentioned in Annexure I with effect from Monday, 20thMarch 2023:

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip code <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 974438<_o3a_p> INE01HV07320<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p> Contact details<_o3a_p> Email Id<_o3a_p> Ms. Mansi Jani<_o3a_p> +91 22 2272 8352<_o3a_p> debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

March 17, 2023

