BSE : Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220919-56
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
19 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Compliance
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure A.pdf ;
|
|
Content
We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DoP/P/CIR/2022/119 dated September 19, 2022 regarding Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations.<_o3a_p>
A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A. <_o3a_p>
Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sandeep Sharma Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>
Asst. General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>
Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 18:09:14 UTC.