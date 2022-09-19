Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:37 2022-09-19 am EDT
647.65 INR   -2.30%
10:50aBSE : Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment
PU
10:40aBSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule
PU
09:50aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD (SCRIP CODE : 540360)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations

09/19/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220919-56 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations
Attachments Annexure A.pdf ;
Content

We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DoP/P/CIR/2022/119 dated September 19, 2022 regarding Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Sharma Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 18:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:50aBSE : Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment
PU
10:40aBSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - ..
PU
09:50aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF LEADING LEASING F : 540360)
PU
09:50aBSE : Accredited Warehouse for deposit & delivery of Turmeric
PU
09:50aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Granules India Limi..
PU
09:30aBSE : Update Regarding debt securities of MAS Financial Services Ltd
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of TAPIR CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,7x
Yield 2023 1,97%
Capitalization 87 733 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 647,65 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.66%1 127
CME GROUP INC.-16.15%68 854
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.73%13 156
ASX LIMITED-22.39%9 348
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.76%7 442
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.49%3 722