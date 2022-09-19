BSE : Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations

Notice No. 20220919-56 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations Attachments Annexure A.pdf ; Content

We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DoP/P/CIR/2022/119 dated September 19, 2022 regarding Validation of Instructions for Pay-In of Securities from Client demat account to Trading Member (TM) Pool Account against obligations received from the Clearing Corporations.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.

