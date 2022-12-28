BSE : Visit of Registrar & Transfer Agents at BSE Ltd. for January, 2023

Notice No. 20221228-27 Notice Date 28 Dec 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Visit of Registrar & Transfer Agents at BSE Ltd. for January, 2023 Attachments RTA List.zip ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the representatives of the following Registrar and Transfer Agents will be visiting the Department of Investor Services (DIS) of this Exchange as per the schedule given below:

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> Name of Transfer Agent<_o3a_p> Timings<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 02.01.2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> KFin Technologies Ltd.<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM to12.30 PM<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> 02.01.2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 02.30 PM to 3.30 PM<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> 02.01.2023<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 03:30 PM to 4:30 PM<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> 03.01.2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> Beetal Financial & Computer Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 03.01.2023<_o3a_p> Tuesday<_o3a_p> MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd.<_o3a_p> 03:30 PM to 4:30 PM<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> 04.01.2023<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p> Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd / Universal Capital Sec. P. Ltd./ Sharex Dynamics (India) Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 02:30 PM to 3.30 PM<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> 05.01.2023<_o3a_p> Thursday<_o3a_p> Integrated Ent. (India) Ltd.<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> 05.01.2023<_o3a_p> Thursday<_o3a_p> Adroit Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 02:30 PM to 3.30 PM<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> 06.01.2023<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> TSR Darashaw Ltd.<_o3a_p> 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> 06.01.2023<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> Datamatics Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 02:30 PM to 3.30 PM<_o3a_p> 11<_o3a_p> 06.01.2023<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> Cameo Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 03:30 PM to 4:30 PM<_o3a_p>

Those members/Investors who have complaints against any of the client companies of the RTAs as per list enclosed may approach the representatives of the concerned RTAs during the hours mentioned above, at Department of Investors Services, 1st Floor. Cama Building. Dalal Street. Mumbai-400001.<_o3a_p>

For further queries, the following officials may be contacted : <_o3a_p>

Name of Officer<_o3a_p> Tele. no.<_o3a_p> Mr. Yatin Bhavsar<_o3a_p> 2272 8016<_o3a_p> Mr. Arun Manjrekar<_o3a_p> 2272 8282<_o3a_p>

ANNEXURE : <_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Registrar & Share Transfer Agent<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Karvy Computershare Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Beetal Financial & Computer Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> Sharex Dynamic (India) Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd.<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> Untegrated Ent. (India) Ltd.<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> Adroit Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd..<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> Universal Capital Securities Pvt. Ltd<_o3a_p> 11<_o3a_p> TSR Darashaw Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> Datamatics Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.<_o3a_p> 13<_o3a_p> Cameo Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd..<_o3a_p>

Riya Shivnani

Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

