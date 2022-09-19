BSE : Voluntary Closure of Business

Notice No. 20220919-23 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Voluntary Closure of Business Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby Informed that Gopalji Broking Private Limited (Member No. 6754) will cease to do business in Equity Derivatives segment due to voluntary closure of business with effect from September 20, 2022. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case, Trading Members require any clarification on the subject matter of the Notice, they may please contact on email:membership.ops@bseindia.com.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amit Kadam Prakash Bhat<_o3a_p>

Asst. General Manager Sr. Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Operations Membership Operations<_o3a_p>