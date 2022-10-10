Media Release<_o3a_p>

BSE celebrates World Investor Week 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Mumbai, October 10, 2022: BSE today announced the launch of celebrations of the World Investor Week 2022 (#IOSCOWIW2022) under the aegis of SEBI and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) from Oct 10, 2022, to Oct 16, 2022.s<_o3a_p>

World Investor Week (#WorldInvestorWeekIndia) is a week-long global celebration promoted by IOSCO world-wide to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection. In India SEBI has led the initiative and is working with all the Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories to make this a memorable and enriching week for all investors.<_o3a_p>

To mark the beginning of World Investor Week (WIW) celebrations, a Bell Ringing Ceremony is being held on October 10, 2022, in BSE's International Convention Hall in the presence of Chief Guest, Shri G P Garg, Executive Director - SEBI, along with senior dignitaries from SEBI, leading investor associations and investors.<_o3a_p>

BSE is also hosting several activities to celebrate WIW 2022 such as daily Quiz programs with exciting prizes for investors, a Quiz exclusively for students organised jointly with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), promoting women investors participation with an all-women Panel discussion featuring financial experts, six days talk show on YouTube for women investors, an AD-MAD competition where participants make impactful short videos giving message on safe investment rules, Street plays giving messages about financial frauds, etc.<_o3a_p>

To celebrate the WIW 2022, BSE is also lighting up the BSE Building for all the days of week to create awareness of this global event among investors in India's financial capital.<_o3a_p>

While addressing the event, Shri G. P. Garg, Executive Director, SEBI, said " Investors are the most important constituent of the securities market. Investor education and protection are the key pillars that determine their participation in the securities market. SEBI as a market regulator has proactively introduced reforms and new policies/procedures with a consultative approach, keeping in mind the interests of common investors and this a continuous process." He appreciated the efforts taken by BSE and all MIIs in making this event impactful though various innovative initiatives.<_o3a_p>

In his welcome address, Shri Neeraj Kulshrestha, Chief Regulatory Officer, BSE, said "the recent multi fold influx of retail investors in capital market during the pandemic has led to much higher participation of the retail investors in the securities market. As such, the responsibilities of regulators have also increased to protect the interest of these Investors and events like the World Investor Week will play an important role in educating and boosting the confidence of investors." He appreciated the efforts taken by SEBI and all MIIs to make this global event successful, keeping the general investors at the centre point.<_o3a_p>

Shri Khushro Bulsara - Head, BSE IPFinformed the gathering about various activities initiated during WIW, which reflect its continuous commitment towards creating a fair and transparent environment for investment, Investors' education, and awareness. He opined that "We cannot stress enough on the importance of investor awareness and education in taking India to its avowed goal of a USD 5 trillion economy. Financial inclusion has to be a collaborative effort by all and investors need to be wary of get-rich-fast schemes, phishing scams etc. to conserve and grow their wealth." He thereafter thanked SEBI and all the dignitaries present who participated in this ceremony to mark the beginning of this weeklong celebration, dedicated to all the investors in the country.<_o3a_p>

